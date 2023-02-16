Live in Long Beach? How to get a $100 gas bill credit

If you live in Long Beach, you could be eligible for a $100 credit on your next gas bill.

This comes after the Long Beach Utilities Commission allocated $575,000 for a new assistance credit program.

"Nearly everyone in our community has seen impacts from high natural gas costs, even those who might not normally struggle to pay their bills. It’s important that we do all we can to help as many people as possible," said Gloria Cordero, Board of Utilities Commissioners president. "I have faith in the people of Long Beach that only those customers truly in need will apply for this credit."

Any customer can apply for the Residential Gas Assistance Credit.

All you have to do is fill out an application and sign to verify that you are indeed paying higher than normal gas utility bills that have caused financial strain.

The credit will be applied on a first-come, first-served basis until $575,000 in allocated funds are exhausted.

This adds to the $7 million in one-time assistance already being applied to customer bills. At an emergency meeting on Feb. 9, the Board of Utilities Commissioners approved several credits including a $45 one-time AB 32 California Climate Credit to all individually-metered gas accounts and a $200 one-time credit to those enrolled in the existing Low Income Senior/Disability Discount Program.

To learn more or sign up for other assistance programs, visit lbwater.org/billhelp. Customers can call (562) 570-5700 for additional assistance.