3 hospitalized after Long Beach pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash

Authorities said the pursuit of multiple suspects in a stolen vehicle came to a violent end in Long Beach Friday afternoon when three people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash.

An official with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed with FOX 11 that the Compton Station was in pursuit of a 2016 Dodge Charger when the suspect crashed outside a Shell gas station located at the intersection of Long Beach and Artesia boulevards.

The Long Beach Fire Department said one of the suspects and two innocent victims were transported to area hospitals.

No further information was immediately available.