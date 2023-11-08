Expand / Collapse search
Developing

2 taken to trauma center after shooting involving Long Beach officers

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:09AM
Long Beach
FOX 11

Police shooting reported in Long Beach

A police shooting involving Long Beach officers was reported in the 300 block of 69th Way.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting involving officers with the Long Beach Police Department Wednesday morning, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred in a residential area located in the 300 block of 69th Way near the 710 Freeway. 

Fire officials said two people were taken to an area trauma center and their conditions are currently unknown. At this stage of the investigation, it's unknown if any officers were struck in the shooting. 

A shooting involving Long Beach officers has been reported in the 300 block of 69th Way. 

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 