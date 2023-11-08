2 taken to trauma center after shooting involving Long Beach officers

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting involving officers with the Long Beach Police Department Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in a residential area located in the 300 block of 69th Way near the 710 Freeway.

Fire officials said two people were taken to an area trauma center and their conditions are currently unknown. At this stage of the investigation, it's unknown if any officers were struck in the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.