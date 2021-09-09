Long Beach police chief to retire in Dec. 2021

article

Long Beach Police Chief Robert G. Luna announced he will retire in December 2021.

Luna was sworn in as the city's Chief of Police in 2014 and was with the department's command staff since 2001.

Luna issued the following statement to his colleagues:

"I have been so fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve this city for the past 36 years and it has been a true honor and privilege to serve as the Chief of Police for the last seven. Among the most rewarding experiences was the opportunity to be a part of this leadership team who has helped to craft innovative programs, initiatives, and strategies to make our Department a true 21st-century police department.



I wish to thank my family, friends, Mayor Garcia, our City Council, former and current City Managers Pat West and Tom Modica, and our community for their support. I would also like to thank all of our amazing employees in the Police Department. I truly consider you to be my heroes."

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia issued the following statement after hearing of Luna's scheduled retirement:

"Long Beach has been incredibly grateful to have had Chief Luna lead our police department. I have served with him since my early days as mayor and he’s been an incredible partner and friend. I am so happy for him and his family and wish him well."

