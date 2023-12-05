Long Beach International Tamales Festival returns this weekend

The only tamale festival in Los Angeles County returns to Long Beach just in time for the holidays.

The all-day family-friendly event is happening at Long Beach City College on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Not only will festivalgoers have access to some of the best tamales the City of Angels has to offer, but adults will be able to partake in tequila testing as well.

"It’s going to be fun for the whole family. We’re going to have carnival games, and there’s going to be lots of shopping. We’ll have Tequila Pavilion which is new this year. We’ll have about 12–15 brands of tequila for adults to taste," said co-organizer Sal Flores.

Good Day LA talked to the family behind Te Quiero Mucho Tamales, voted last year’s tamales champions.

General admission tickets are $20 per person and VIP tickets are priced at $70.

Click here for tickets and more information.