Man murdered in front of his son on Father’s Day in Long Beach

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his young son in Long Beach on Father’s Day, authorities said.

Long Beach PD officers were called to an area near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. They discovered a man in the driver’s seat of his car suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, and he was declared at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot and killed inside car in Long Beach

However, it’s what officers discovered next to the victim that made the crime scene even more tragic.

The victim’s 7-year-old son who witnessed the shooting was found next to him in the passenger seat. He was not hit by gunfire and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine why the gunman walked up to the victim and shot him in front of his child.

The victim was identified as Leevi Matuni Maseuli of Palmdale.

"To commit such a heinous crime in any circumstance is unacceptable, but to do so on Father's Day in front of the victim's child is even more disgraceful," LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish said. "This blatant disregard for our community will not go unanswered and our investigators are working diligently to identify anyone involved in the victim's death."

He continued by saying, "No child should ever have to endure an experience like this and I am asking the public to please speak up with any information, no matter how small, that could help us find those responsible for this callous act of violence."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call LBPD Detectives Michael Hubbard and Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.

City News Service contributed to this report.

