Long Beach Black Restaurant Week 2024 has arrived

The 3rd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week is in full swing.

The eight-day culinary showcase kicked off Sunday, Jan. 21, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 28. The week celebrates some of Long Beach’s best restaurants, bartenders and chefs.

This year’s event was organized by Ian and Quiana Mafnas, the masterminds behind the pop-up BBQ restaurant Axiom Kitchen in partnership with NoahS’s Arc Foundation.

Foodies can discover the rich flavors of the Caribbean, as well as African and African American cuisine in Long Beach and neighboring communities.

On Monday morning, Billy Macdonald, the owner of The Wrigley BBQ, joined Good Day LA.

MacDonald is a retired Long Beach Police Officer who served for 28 years. He told FOX 11 he decided to open his own business during the pandemic in Dec. 2020.

Wrigley BBQ cuisine on display.

Other participating restaurants include Pop N’ Flavors, Georgia’s, Sal’s Gumbo Shack, Shootz Hawaiian, Shirley’s Temple Deli & Mocktails, Hart N Soul Vegan Cage, and Bundts on Melrose.

"Our mission is to spotlight Black-owned culinary businesses, talented Black chefs, and skilled bartenders, setting us apart from typical festivals. We’re dedicated to filling restaurant seats, rallying foodies to support food trucks, and promoting online orders from home-based and cottage businesses," the event website says.

Click here for more information on the Long Beach Black Restaurant Week website.