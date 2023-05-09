Crackdowns against fentanyl dealer continue amid 'public health catastrophe'

A new FBI Video shows the effort being made by agents to track down dealers on the dark web that so far has netted more than $51 million and 1,850 pounds of drugs, including fentanyl.

It’s one of many ways law enforcement is trying to show the public what it’s doing to fight the scourge of fentanyl.

Another was a Tuesday news conference led by federal and local law enforcement leaders.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada kicked off a news conference by saying fentanyl is "a drug that is the most lethal that we have ever encountered," and is in the cross hairs of all of those in law enforcement.

The U.S. Attorney announced a dozen new federal cases against alleged drug dealers.

"The fentanyl crisis is a growing public health catastrophe," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.

From the podium, law enforcement leaders talked tough and promised a full-on fight to detect, disrupt and dismantle major criminal drug labs, opioid trafficking on the dark web, and whatever they can do to stop the deaths.

"If you are distributing this poison our goal is to charge you with murder when there is an overdose out there," said LA County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Meanwhile, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus pointed out that, "In the State of California, law enforcement agencies recovered over 28,000 pounds of fentanyl just in 2022."

FBI’s Don Alway says it takes everyone in the community to stop this scourge not just law enforcement.

"By educating, being involved, looking for signs and being active that this is all of our responsibility to prevent unnecessary death," he said.

