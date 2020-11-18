LIVE: Tracking local players in 2020 NBA Draft

article

Neither the Lakers nor the Clippers are expected to make picks early first round of the NBA Draft, but it doesn't mean the Southern California hoops scene can't rally behind the local talents.

Former Chino Hills stars, guard LaMelo Ball and big man Onyeka Okongwu, are expected to get drafted early in Wednesday's NBA Draft. Both Ball and Okonwu led the Chino Hill Huskies to a CIF Open Division state championship in 2015-2016 as high school freshmen.

Following their title run together, Ball -- the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball and former UCLA Bruin LiAngelo Ball -- left Chino Hills to play professionally overseas. Okongwu stayed at Chino Hills through graduation and played one season with the USC Trojans.

TOP-10 PICKS OF 2020 NBA DRAFT

1. Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.