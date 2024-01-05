East LA pursuit: Suspect in custody after switching cars

A man was taken into custody after leading police on a wild chase through East LA.

SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect drove on surface streets through Boyle Heights, South Gate, and East LA.

The suspect, believed to be in a stolen car, was dodging vehicles and weaving in and out of traffic. The plates on the vehicle that LAPD ran were not a match to that vehicle.

As the suspect drove on S. Alameda St., he narrowly dodged multiple vehicles and even drove on the wrong side of the road. At one point during the chase, he barely missed hitting another car head-on.

The suspect eventually ditched the first vehicle under the 10 Freeway near Hoover St. and Slauson Ave. and got into a red vehicle.

However, near Hoover and Vernon, police cornered him and the suspect exited the vehicle with his hands in the air. He was then taken into custody.