Little Lake City School District teachers strike over health care, class sizes

The Brief Nearly 200 educators in the Little Lake City School District began a strike on Thursday morning following months of stalled contract negotiations. The dispute centers on midyear health care changes that could increase monthly costs to $1,400, alongside demands for smaller class sizes and special education support. While the district maintains it is investing in student services, a 94% strike authorization vote by the union has led to picket lines and planned rallies.



Tensions between the Little Lake Education Association and district officials have culminated in a full-scale walkout, disrupting schools across Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk, and Downey.

The strike represents the first major labor action for the 154-year-old district in decades, following a overwhelming 94% vote by union members to authorize the protest.

What we know:

Educators began picketing at school campuses early Thursday morning, with plans for a mass rally and march to the district headquarters later in the day.

The primary driver of the strike is a proposed midyear change to health care benefits; union officials argue these changes would increase employee costs to as much as $1,400 per month, effectively serving as a significant pay cut.

Beyond financial compensation, the union is demanding smaller class sizes and increased funding for special education and student support services.

The district has already taken steps to mitigate the impact of the walkout.

Earlier this month, the school board granted Superintendent Jonathan Vasquez the authority to hire substitute teachers at a rate of $500 per day—roughly triple the standard pay—to keep classrooms operational.

What they're saying:

Union President Maria Pilios criticized the district's spending priorities, stating, "They've spent millions on outside contractors instead of investing in our classrooms. Our students deserve better, and we refuse to accept cuts that harm both educators and the learning conditions our students depend on."

Superintendent Jonathan Vasquez defended the district's position, emphasizing the need for "long-term stability" and fiscal solvency.

"The district strongly disagrees with the characterization that we are not investing in classrooms or student supports," Vasquez said. "Our budget reflects ongoing investments in instructional programs, special education services, and student interventions."

What's next:

The Little Lake Education Association has filed an unfair labor practice charge, alleging that district officials improperly pressured educators to disclose whether they intended to participate in the strike.

As picketing continues, the district is under pressure to balance the union’s demands for classroom investment with state-mandated financial reserve requirements.

What you can do:

Parents and community members within the Little Lake City School District—covering portions of Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk, and Downey—should check official district communications for updates on school schedules and student safety.

Families affected by the walkout can contact the district office for information regarding instructional packets or temporary classroom coverage provided by emergency substitute staff.