AQMD hears public testimony on Lineage Storage odors as residents raise ongoing health concerns

The Brief AQMD is hearing public testimony as it considers an abatement order against Lineage Storage over thousands of odor complaints and multiple notices of violations. Residents and activists say they remain concerned about ongoing odors, environmental contamination, pests and reported health issues despite the company's cleanup efforts. The hearing continues tomorrow as LA County health officials increase enforcement and keep the company's rebuilding permits on hold.



The hearing is to listen to testimony from the public as board members consider an abatement order against Lineage Storage. AQMD officials confirm they have received over 4,000 complaints alleging rotting meat and food odors associated with the cleanup and have issued over 20 notices of violations to Lineage as a public nuisance. This order would add more conditions to help alleviate the issues that residents are experiencing, like adding odor-misting systems around the buildings and openings.

Lineage officials and attorneys are here, saying nothing for now. Neither they nor the board members are expected to comment until the end of the meeting, which has been extended into tomorrow because they have so many people signing up to speak here and via Zoom links.

But residents and activists fear that even with additional orders, the problems will persist, even as the company says the rotten food will all be removed by next week. They bring up the contamination of the soil, the rodents and biting flies. Even more worrisome, they say, are the persistent health issues so many of them are reporting, from nosebleeds to headaches and beyond.

LA County health officials have been dealing with those types of issues, saying the health violation citations against the company have gone from $500 to $2,000. County officials have also put the company's permits to rebuild at the site on hold, which residents strongly oppose.

The hearing will continue tomorrow morning at AQMD headquarters in Diamond Bar.