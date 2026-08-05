California detective shot during investigation near Palmdale; Suspect dies in shootout

The Brief A San Bernardino County sheriff's detective was shot while serving a search warrant near Littlerock, about 10 miles from Palmdale, on Wednesday. The suspect was killed during the shootout, and authorities said the suspect was armed and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement. The detective who was shot was hospitalized and is in stable condition as the investigation continues.



One person is dead, and a detective is hospitalized after a shootout broke out during an investigation near Palmdale.

A detective with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was serving a search warrant at a desert in the incorporated area of Littlerock, an area about 10 miles away from Palmdale in Los Angeles County, on Wednesday, August 5.

During the investigation, shots were fired, and the detective was shot in the torso and the suspect ended up dying in the violent confrontation.

"The suspect sounds like he was armed, dangerous, and he was willing to shoot it out with the police. That's a very dangerous individual, in my opinion," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, who is helping San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigate the deadly shooting.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said the detective is recovering at the hospital, but didn't elaborate on his condition other than "stable condition."