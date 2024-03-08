Lil Wayne, former chef settle wrongful termination lawsuit

article

Lil Wayne and his former part-time chef have settled her lawsuit in which she contended she was wrongfully fired in 2022 for leaving the rapper and his staff in Las Vegas to go home to Los Angeles to take care of her son after getting an emergency call.

An attorney for plaintiff Morghan Medlock filed court papers on Thursday with Los Angeles Superior Court Kristin S. Escalante notifying her of the accord reached two days earlier. No terms were divulged.

The 41-year-old performer's real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. In her lawsuit filed in December 2022, Medlock said that while with the singer in Las Vegas on Memorial Day weekend in 2022, she received a call from Los Angeles that her son suffered a severe head injury and a concussion during a basketball game that required emergency hospitalization.

"Though she was well aware of her job tasks and schedule and anticipated return date to Los Angeles, Ms. Medlock made her best efforts to coordinate her return to Los Angeles in conjunction with her job tasks and (the singer's) scheduled return to Los Angeles, which would have allowed her to then go directly to care for her son," the suit states.

Medlock was notified of her firing by a call from the entertainer's assistant, who relayed a message from the rapper stating, "Tell chef Morghan this isn't going to work," the suit stated.

In their court papers, the singer's attorneys denied any liability on their client's part while also citing multiple defenses, including the assertions that she was never actually terminated and that any actions taken concerning her were done for "legitimate, good faith, justified, nondiscriminatory and/or non-retaliatory business reasons."