Lil Wayne cuts LA show short due low energy crowd: ‘We work way too hard for this s---'

Too chill for "Weezy."

Rapper Lil Wayne was clearly unhappy with the vibe of the Los Angeles crowd during the final stop of his "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour at The Wiltern in Koreatown.

HipHopDX reported the 40-year-old rapper hit the stage over an hour late. Then, after about 30 minutes and bringing up surprise guest 2 Chainz, the "Fireman" rapper walked off to take a break and didn’t return to finish his set as documented by fans on social media.

Instead, he gave fellow Young Money artists Allan Cubas, Lil Twist and Yaj Kader the spotlight and had them finish the show. However, Cubas never had his Hollywood moment due to the apparent dead crowd.

A video posted to Twitter shows Lil Wayne, wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey, cutting the entire show short. He turns to Cubas and said, "We appreciate it, but we ain't about to be bending over backward for these folks. We work too hard for this s—. We work way too hard."

He then turned to address the crowd, saying "This my motherf---er' artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj. We are Young Money. We appreciate y'all time."

The Louisiana native released his "I Am Music" compilation in March.

In 2008, Lil Wayne notched the year's top-selling album with "Tha Carter III," Billboard reported. In his career, he has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide.

