Driver plows into See's Candies in LA County
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. - A car slammed into a See's Candies in La Cañada Flintridge Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of the store due to cleanup and repair efforts.
The crash happened at the store located at 1133 Foothill Boulevard.
SkyFOX over the scene shows damaged doors and broken glass from the windows.
The driver remained at the scene and is in contact with authorities.
There were no injuries reported, authorities said.
It's unknown what may have prompted the crash.