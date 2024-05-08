Expand / Collapse search

Driver plows into See's Candies in LA County

Published  May 8, 2024 12:03pm PDT
La Canada Flintridge
Car slams into See's Candies store

The store will be closed this afternoon as cleanup efforts are underway.

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. - A car slammed into a See's Candies in La Cañada Flintridge Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of the store due to cleanup and repair efforts.

The crash happened at the store located at 1133 Foothill Boulevard. 

SkyFOX over the scene shows damaged doors and broken glass from the windows. 

The driver remained at the scene and is in contact with authorities. 

There were no injuries reported, authorities said. 

It's unknown what may have prompted the crash. 