Firefighters battling commercial fire in Lynwood

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that broke out at a commercial building in Lynwood Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. at an industrial building that is reportedly full of chemicals.

SkyFOX over the massive fire shows thick, black smoke billowing out of the building as two ladder pipes are up and releasing large amounts of water to control the fire.

Power lines are also down in the area, which poses a big danger for firefighters as it's unknown if the lines are charged or not.

The fire is burning near homes but no evacuations have been issued at this time.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.