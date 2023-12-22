Infant found dead near LAX

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an infant was found dead near Los Angeles International Airport.

Police responded to Sepulveda Blvd. and Century Blvd. around 10 a.m. Friday. They believe the 1-year-old female may have suffered a medical emergency.

The location is outside of LAX, near the entrance of the airport.

Details and whereabouts of the child's parents are not known.

The abused child unit is responding to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.