Family seeks justice after deputy fatally shoots Black woman who called 911 for domestic violence

The family of Niani Finlayson is seeking justice after the 27-year-old woman was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy after she called 911 for help in response to an alleged domestic violence situation involving her ex-boyfriend.

The incident unfolded on December 4, 2023, in the 2100 block of East Avenue J-8 in Lancaster, when deputies responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment. The caller, identified as Finlayson, reported that her ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave, and distressing sounds of a struggle could be heard during the 911 call.

Upon arrival, deputies approached the apartment and, amid ongoing arguments, attempted forced entry. At this point, Finlayson opened the front door armed with a large kitchen knife, expressing her intention to stab her boyfriend for allegedly pushing her daughter. Despite deputies' attempts to defuse the situation, a deputy-involved shooting occurred as Finlayson reportedly attempted to stab her boyfriend.

Struck by gunfire, Finlayson fell to the floor, dropping the knife. Deputies immediately provided first aid until Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived, but Finlayson was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

Finlayson's father expressed profound disappointment in law enforcement, questioning their ability to protect citizens, especially in cases of domestic violence. He recounted the tragic incident, emphasizing that his daughter, who weighed approximately 110 pounds, was unarmed and non-threatening at the time of the shooting.

Niani Finlayson

LASD Homicide investigators took charge of the scene, conducting interviews and processing evidence. Representatives from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG), Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB), and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Justice System Integrity Division (JSID) are actively monitoring the ongoing investigation.

Deputy Ty Shelton, identified as the personnel involved in the deputy-involved shooting, is currently under scrutiny for the deadly shooting.

The family's attorney highlighted Shelton's history, indicating that the deputy had previously faced accusations in the killing of Michael Thomas. The attorney raised serious questions about the training provided to officers, emphasizing the need for accountability and reform within the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Once the criminal investigation concludes, findings will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if the involved personnel violated any criminal laws. Subsequently, LASD will assess actions against policy, procedures, and tactics.

Finlayson's father passionately called for justice during a Thursday press conference, demanding accountability for both the ex-boyfriend and the officer. He expressed his deep grief, lamenting the loss of his daughter during what should have been a joyous holiday season. The family also seeks compensation to secure a better future for Niani's nine-year-old daughter, Sasha.

The LASD encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact Sheriff’s Homicide at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through CRIMESTOPPERS at 800-222-8477.