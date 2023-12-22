CHP holiday 'maximum enforcement period' begins on LA's roads Friday

California Highway Patrol begins its annual Christmas-time "maximum enforcement period" Friday, where all available officers are deployed to catch drunk, or drug-impaired, drivers, reckless drivers and speeders.

The enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until Monday night.

"As we celebrate the joy of the season, let's make a collective commitment to prioritize safety on our roads," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Your loved ones are waiting for you at home -- buckle up, drive responsibly and have a plan that includes a safe, sober ride before you head out for the evening."

During last year's Christmas enforcement period, CHP officers statewide arrested 639 motorists on suspicion of DUI, compared to 341 the year before, which was of much shorter duration.

SUGGESTED: Mother killed, child critically injured in car crash near South LA bus stop on Thanksgiving day

According to the agency, 26 people died in crashes within the CHP's jurisdiction during Christmas weekend 2022. Almost half of the victims were not wearing safety restraints.

Officers from local law enforcement agencies across Los Angeles County are also expected to be out in force over the holiday weekend. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department plans to have extra patrols on duty through New Year's Day looking for suspected impaired drivers.

"Impaired driving isn't just dangerous, it's illegal," sheriff's Sgt. Michael Lennig said in a statement, "Let's make this a joyful and safe holiday season for everyone on the road. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that it is essential to act responsibly and plan a sober ride home."

City News Service contributed to this report.