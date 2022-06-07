LAUSD updates COVID testing guidance

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced it has updated its COVID-19 requirements following guidance of medical advisors and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, LAUSD said its "response testing" protocol will be revised.

Moving forward, only those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive will be required to test, officials said.

Previously, students and employees were required to test weekly with a PCR test.

Students attending Early Education and Care settings will continue to test weekly with PCR testing through June 30, the end of their school year, officials said.

All testing will now be conducted with take-home rapid antigen tests, which are available for students and employees through schools.

All school campuses will also continue to use the Daily Pass portal for daily health screening questions, monitoring rapid antigen test results and to notify you and your child if they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

According to LAUSD, overall positivity rates and in-school transmission rates within the LAUSD remains low and vaccination rates are high although the county has reported an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

If you have questions, contact your child's school or tap/click here.



