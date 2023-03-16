LAUSD parents prepare for looming 3-day strike

Think about the children.

That's the sentiment from both LAUSD and Local 99 SEIU, threatening a three-day strike.

That's the union representing school support staff like bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others.

At Wadsworth Avenue Elementary, there were children at play Thursday. But this time next week, the playground could be empty if the school's support staff makes good on plans for that three-day strike.

"It would be an adjustment, but it would be something I'd be willing to deal with," said father Hassan Ball.

Ball supports the union's demand for pay raises.

His daughters, though, aren't supportive of missing school.

The strike is an inconvenience for sure.

"Since I do go to college and take online classes, having to have a daughter that's here... it's gonna take my study time to do homework and all that," said mother Yesenia Benites.

But mostly the parents with memories of the pandemic still fresh regret the missed school.

"She’s going to miss being with her friends and learning."

On Wednesday members and supporters of Local 99 SEIU held a massive rally in LA's Grand Park.

Members demand a 30% pay raise with an across-the-board $2 an hour increase.

The union claims a survey of members found one in three school workers were unhoused or at risk of becoming unhoused while working at LAUSD.

It's a stat worth asking LAUSD Suerintendent Alberto Carvalho about, but a media opportunity allowed for only one question a reporter.

"We currently have a 15% offer on the table for SEIU employees, in additional to 10% cash in hand. That is the highest level compensation offer in the history of this system."

He claims there's been no response from SEIU.

The superintendent isn't the only one not getting a response from Local 99 SEIU, neither did we after multiple calls and emails to get the union to respond to the superintendent's comments today.

"I'm ready to meet anyone who's willing to discuss these matters in terms of avoiding this potentially damaging strike," Carvalho added.