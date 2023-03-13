LAUSD app lets you report 'suspicious activity'

A new app for the Los Angeles Unified School District community now allows people to anonymously report suspicious activity, mental health incidents, drug usage and/or trafficking, vandalism, and safety issues.

"The LASAR app represents an additional safety tool at our disposal to protect our students and be a leader in responding to safety incidents such as the opioid crisis among teens," Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. "Student safety will always be our top priority. Along with the mental health support and social-emotional focus in our curriculum, the anonymous reporting app rounds out our holistic approach to making sure no other student is a victim of the growing opioid epidemic."

The app allows students or families to anonymously report a non-emergency event and provide the location of the incident for which the Los Angeles School Police Department (LASPD) will respond in partnership with Psychiatric Social Workers (PSW), other mental health support and the law enforcement agency should the incident rise to that level.

App users also have the option of providing brief contact information for the LASPD to follow up if additional details are needed.

The Los Angeles school community can also report other issues including threats of a school attack, psychological distress, suicidal ideation, weapons or dangerous objects, vandalism and other non-emergency safety issues.

Students and families can download the LASAR app by visiting the Apple or Android app store and searching "LAUSD LASAR."