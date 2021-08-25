LAUSD confirms COVID outbreak at Grant Elementary School

Los Angeles Unified School District officials Wednesday confirmed the academic year's first COVID-19 campus outbreak, affecting a classroom at Grant Elementary School in Hollywood.

According to the district's online dashboard, there are 11 confirmed positive cases among students and staff at the school, although only seven were the result of "school-based transmission." It was unclear if all the cases were among students or if they were a mix of students and staff.

"The cases are concentrated in a single classroom and Los Angeles Unified is fully cooperating with the Department of Public Health," according to a statement from a district representative. "The district has alerted all those potentially impacted and the quarantined class has been provided with instructional materials to continue their studies."

The Department of Public Health defines an outbreak as three or more cases originating in a single location.

LAUSD officials told the Board of Education Tuesday that 3,000 of the district's more than 450,000 students had tested positive for COVID-19 as of the end of the first week of classes, which began Aug. 16. That figure includes testing conducted prior to the start of the school year. Another 3,500 students were quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus.

