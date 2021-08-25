LAUSD launches COVID-19 vaccine program

article

Appointments can be scheduled as soon as Wednesday as the Los Angeles Unified School District launches school-based vaccine clinics to vaccinate any eligible students and employees against COVID-19.

Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly announced the launch on Tuesday, saying mobile vaccination teams will visit every LAUSD middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses starting Aug. 30.

Appointments can be made through the LAUSD's "Daily Pass" app. To make an appointment, or for information on when a vaccine team will visit a particular school, you can visit online or call 213-328-3958.

Students age 12 and older are eligible.

"Vaccines are a game changer for all of us," Reilly said.

"They help reduce the chances of getting considerably sick and dying from the virus. We can and will protect our school communities by continuing to vaccinate employees and every eligible student."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Reilly said students age 12 to 15 must bring an adult with them when they receive the vaccine, while students 16 and older may bring an adult with them or bring a signed consent form.

The school-based vaccine program is one of several strategies the LAUSD has implemented as in-person learning has resumed amid a surge in COVID- 19 countywide, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

The district also employs daily health checks for everyone going onto campuses; masking; comprehensive COVID testing, contact tracing and isolation of cases; making hand sanitizer available; increased sanitization and cleaning of schools; upgraded ventilation; and a vaccine requirement for all LA Unified employees.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and the best way to protect our students, staff and families," school board President Kelly Gonez said.

"Our communities trust our public schools, so they are natural sites for our students and families to receive this life-saving vaccine. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get their shot as part of this effort."

The district requires weekly COVID testing for students and employees, regardless of their vaccination status. All district employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

The health screenings led to long lines of students at some schools on the first day of classes, due to the high volume of students and parents trying to access the Daily Pass app the district is using to verify tests. The app generates a code that can be scanned as students enter campus.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.