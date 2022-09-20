LASD submits Marilyn Manson investigation file to LA DA Gascón

The investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson is moving forward.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it had completed its 19-month investigation into the allegations involving Manson and submitted it to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office Monday.

The rocker's legal name is Brian Warner.

This comes a week after LA County District Attorney George Gascón gave an update on the Manson case for the latest episode in his "#AsktheDA" series in which he answers a question on Instagram. Gascón said his office had not yet received the case.

He assured the public that once it is submitted, "it will be carefully evaluated by an experienced prosecutor to determine if it is appropriate to file charges at this time. We are hopeful that the LASD will present the case to us sometime this month," he said.

On Tuesday, the DA’s office said "there is more material that is still outstanding, however, we do not have a timeline for the additional submission from the LASD."

Gascón's office added the "review will take some time, but rest assured, our officer takes these allegations very seriously."

In 2017 amid the #MeToo movement, Evan Rachel Wood said she had been raped and abused, and she gave testimony to a Congressional committee in 2018, both without naming anyone. Then in an Instagram post in February of 2020, Wood named Manson, saying he "horrifically abused me for years." Manson was dropped by his record label. Several other women came forward with similar allegations. At least three of them filed lawsuits. And police began an investigation of Manson.

In Nov. 2021, the LASD raided Warner’s home, executing a search warrant for his belongings.

Manson in March filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Wood and her allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship. The lawsuit alleged that Wood’s allegations were fabricated, and that she and another woman named as a defendant, Illma Gore, used false pretenses including a phony letter from the FBI to convince other women to come forward with sexual abuse allegations and coached them on what to say about Manson.