LASD spouses gathering donations for families impacted by Whittier crash

As the community tries to heal following Wednesday's horrific crash that injured 25 cadets, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department families are stepping in to help. LASD's Spouses Supporting Spouses is a nonprofit that went to work gathering donations and creating care bags for families.

Jennifer Myers says they took in $10,000 in donations within 24 hours of that crash that left Sheriff’s department recruits injured after a driver plowed into them while on a run.

LASD spouses went to work putting together their care packages created for families who get that unfortunate call that a loved one in the department has been injured, or more. The bags include a blanket for the family member in the hospital, a phone charger, notepad and more.

Myers, a former public safety officer lost her deputy husband to COVID-19 one year ago. Her thoughts right now are on the needs of the families of the injured recruits.

They are also giving out gas cards and funding food delivery services as well as working on trying to get them Thanksgiving meals.

You can donate on their Venmo page LASD-SpousesSupportingSpouses. Type in "Recruit" if you want to dedicate it to the injured recruits.

LASD posted on its social media pages that the department's relief foundation is accepting donations on behalf of LASD Academy, Class 464. Those interested in helping the recruits and their families can make checks payable to the following address:

Sheriffs’ Relief Foundation, Memo: Class 464 Recruits

Checks can be mailed to the following address: