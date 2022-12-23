LASD K9 killed by suspect during barricade in Gardena

A beloved K9 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was killed by an armed suspect during a barricade in Gardena Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's department's Special Enforcement Bureau and K9 unit were called to an apartment building on the 1800 block of West 145th Street to assist Gardena Police with an armed suspect who barricaded themselves.

According to the sheriff's department, K9 Jack and SWAT deputies entered the residence and the suspect drew a firearm and shot the police dog. Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect who died at the scene.

K9 Jack died from the shooting.

"K9 Jack’s actions saved the lives of numerous members of the Bureau during the operation. K9 Jack was a very social dog with the heart of a warrior. K9 Jack was not only part of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) family he was a beloved member of his handler's family," Sheriff Luna said in a statement on Twitter.

K9 Jack spent the last four years with the sheriff's department Special Enforcement Bureau. He was a Belgium Malinois who was imported from the Netherlands and joined LASD in March of 2019.

"K9 Jack saved numerous lives and courageously protected members of the Bureau during countless tactical operations," Luna added.