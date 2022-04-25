Expand / Collapse search

LASD investigating deadly shooting in East LA

By FOX 11 Digital Team
East Los Angeles
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in East Los Angeles at the intersection of East Olympic and Kern boulevards.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online

