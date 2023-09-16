LASD deputy shot on duty in Palmdale, hospitalized in critical condition

article

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was shot Saturday evening in Palmdale.

Reports of the shooting came in around 6 p.m. Saturday. The shooting happened outside the Palmdale Sheriff's station.

The LASD posted an update to X, formerly Twitter Saturday night, saying that the deputy was found "in medical distress" outside the station around 6 p.m. and taken to a local hospital.

SUGGESTED: Armed man allegedly impersonates U.S. marshal at a RFK Jr. event in Los Angeles

According to reports from FOXNews' Bill Melugin, the deputy was allegedly ambushed while sitting in his patrol car outside the station when he was shot. A post from the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division later confirmed this.

The deputy was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster. By 9:30 p.m., the LASD reported that the deputy was in critical condition. No other information was immediately available.

Saturday night, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger posted on social media saying, "I’m feeling a rush of emotions. Shock. Anger. I’m tracking this closely. We need to know what happened, why it happened, and who is responsible."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.