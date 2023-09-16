LASD deputy murdered: Video appears to show moments before shooting

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car outside the Palmdale station Saturday, according to Sheriff Robert Luna.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday, just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's station. According to reports, a car approached the deputy's patrol car, before firing into the cruiser, hitting the deputy. Surveillance video from the scene appeared to show a black car pull up alongside the patrol car. No shots are seen, but the car is then seen speeding away while the deputy's cruiser rolls slightly forward before coming to a stop.

The LASD reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the deputy — whom Luna later identified as 30-year-old Ryan Clinkunbroomer — was found in front of the station "in medical distress" around 6 p.m. According to Luna, a good Samaritan found Clinkunbroomer in his patrol car unconscious near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q. That's when the good Samaritan alerted other deputes and Clinkunbroomer was taken to the hospital.

Clinkunbroomer was initially transported to the hospital in his cruiser, but an ambulance caught up with them on the way. He was then put in an ambulance and another deputy brought the cruiser to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster. In a press conference Saturday night, Luna reported that despite doctors' best efforts, Clinkunbroomer wasn't able to survive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LASD deputy shot on duty in Palmdale, hospitalized in critical condition

"We really need your help," Luna said. "We need to get this guy off the street — guy or guys. He ambushed and killed one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street."

According to Luna, Clinkunbroomer transferred to the Palmdale station in 2018, and served as a field training officer for more than a year.

"Our deputy left his family tonight to serve our community," Luna said "…Laid it all on the line to serve us. He didn't deserve this."

Luna went on to call Clinkunbroomer's murder "unfair" adding that Clinkunbroomer was third-generation law enforcement.

Officials have not yet released any information about a potential suspect, but were investigating the crime scene late into the night.

Anyone with information about Saturday's shooting was asked to contact LASD homicide detectives by calling 323-890-5500.