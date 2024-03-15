Larry H. Parker, famed LA attorney, dead at 75

Attorney Larry H. Parker, a decades-long Southern California legal fixture whose television ads and billboards made him almost a household name, has died at the age of 75, it was reported Friday.

TMZ reported Parker's death, citing his law partner Ron Beck and Parker's daughter-in-law. No details about the circumstances or timing of his death were immediately available.

The Law Offices of Larry H. Parker have been in operation for nearly 50 years, now boasting more than 125 attorneys, primarily handling accident and personal injury cases. The firm's television ads, which are almost unavoidable for Southern California viewers, boast that its attorneys are "successful in 95% of our cases."

It was those advertisements -- coupled with billboards and other high-profile ads -- that made the Southwestern Law School grad a well-known Los Angeles lawyer. Billed as one of the early adopters of TV advertising by lawyers, he made a name for himself, insisting that "We'll fight for you!"