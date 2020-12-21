Large commercial fire breaks out in North Hollywood

A greater-alarm fire broke out on Monday night in at least two commercial buildings in North Hollywood has caused a roof to collapse and downed power lines.

Firefighters were called to a single-story building at 5400 Tujunga Ave. just after 9 p.m., where a garbage fire had extended to the structure, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters conducted a defensive operation to extinguish the blaze.

