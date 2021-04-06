LAPD sergeant testimony: Derek Chauvin's use of force on George Floyd was 'excessive'

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant testified Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Sgt. Jody Stiger testified as the prosecution's use of force expert about the police tactics surrounding Floyd's deadly arrest.

Stiger said officers were justified in using force while Floyd was resisting their efforts to put him in a squad car.

"However, once he was placed in the prone position on the ground, he slowly ceased his resistance and at that point the ex-officers, they should have slowed down or stopped their force as well," Stiger added.

Stiger said that after reviewing video of the arrest, "my opinion was that the force was excessive."

He also testified that someone using a counterfeit bill typically doesn't result in a use of force being used.

Stiger's testimony abruptly ended after a private sidebar between the judge, defense and prosecution. It was expected to continue on Wednesday.

Stiger served on the use of force board with the LAPD from 2003 to 2007.

"Basically we review all the information that was gathered during the investigation and we make recommendations to the chief of police," he said.

Stiger said he has done approximately 2,500 use of force reviews throughout his career.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death May 25. Floyd, 46, was arrested outside a neighborhood market after being accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Bystander video of Floyd crying, telling officers that he couldn’t breathe as onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off him sparked protests around the U.S. that descended into violence in some cases.

