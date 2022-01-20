LAPD offering $75k for info on Jefferson Park hit-and-runs

The LAPD is offering a reward to anyone who has information on recent hit-and-runs in the Jefferson Park area.

According to LAPD, there have been "at least three severe hit-and-run collisions," including one fatal, in the neighborhood over the last two weeks. Police are offering cash rewards for each of these cases.

On Jan. 11, around 5:30 p.m. Luis Martinez was walking along Jefferson Boulevard near 11th street, when a maroon Chevy Trailblazer ran into him, throwing him into a parked vehicle, according to officials. Martinez was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries. LAPD is offering $50,000 to anyone with information about that incident.

The week prior, on Jan. 5, a woman was walking her dog on 30th Street toward 4th Avenue when she and her dog were hit by a silver SUV that had run off the road. A reward of $25,000 has been announced for information on this crash.

LAPD South Traffic Division detectives are investigating the three cases. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (323) 421-2500.

