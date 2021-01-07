LAPD: Man pictured holding woman in DTLA attack was Good Samaritan trying to pull her to safety

LOS ANGELES - A man who was pictured holding a woman as she was being targeted by a group of pro-Trump supporters was actually a Good Samaritan, according to the attack victim and police.

Photos taken by freelance photographer Raquel Natalicchio, showed a 25-year-old Black woman fighting off a group that was pulling her hair in downtown Los Angeles. One of Nataliccio's photos showed the woman, Berlinda Nibo, being held from behind by a man.

Contrary to what many initially believed on social media, both Nibo and the Los Angeles Police Department insist the man was actually trying to help.

"The gentleman who had his hands around me was trying to help me out. The entire time he kept whispering in my ear don’t move they’re trying to kill you … they’re trying to kill you," Nibo told FOX 11’s Phil Shuman.

Hours after the attack, LAPD issued a statement on social media saying, in part, that the man was "determined to be a Good Samaritan that helped her get away from the hostile crowd, by carrying her to safety."

Advertisement

Wednesday's incident remains under investigation. LAPD said the pro-Trump rally in downtown Los Angeles ended in at least six arrests but none of the arrests had to do with the attack targeting Nibo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman says group of pro-Trump supporters attacked her while walking home in downtown LA

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.