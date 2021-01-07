Suspected U.S. Capitol 'lectern guy' arrested on federal charges in Pinellas County
The smiling 'lectern guy' seen in a now-viral photo taken during this week’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in Pinellas County, records show.
'Brian is a hero': Family remembers fallen officer in U.S. Capitol riot
“Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember,” the family said.
The Issue Is Podcast: Rep. Norma Torres and journalist Anna Palmer
As pro-Trump supporters overtook the U.S. Capitol, California Congresswoman Norma Torres was trapped inside the House Chamber. Journalist Anna Palmer discusses what's next for President Trump.
California Rep. Torres calls for Trump's removal, describes him as a 'traitor' and 'mentally unstable'
A California Congresswoman is calling for President Trump's removal from the White House.
Rep. Norma Torres recounts barricading inside House Chamber during deadly riots
Wednesday's horrific situation brought back memories of her childhood in Guatemala, where after being shot at during the nation’s civil war, her family sent her to the United States.
Trump rails against Twitter from @POTUS handle after platform permanently suspends his account
After having his personal Twitter account permanently suspended Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted from the official government @POTUS account four times, ranting against the social media company before the tweets were removed by Twitter.
Pelosi says House will move forward on 2nd impeachment if Trump doesn’t ‘immediately resign’
Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski 1st Senate Republican to call for Trump’s resignation over Capitol riot
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has become the first Republican member of the Senate to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation.
Pelosi spoke with chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff on preventing Trump from initiating nuclear attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has inquired with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Donald Trump from initiating a nuclear strike in the last remaining days of his presidency.
EMS report reveals ‘suspected exposure’ evident when they responded to Capitol officer who died
New details are emerging on Friday about the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer who died after an attack on the Capitol building earlier in the week.
Biden says people responsible for Capitol officer’s death will be held accountable
President-elect Joe Biden expressed his “deep sympathy” to the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol and vowed those responsible will be brought to justice.
DOJ: 13 suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot, including man pictured behind Pelosi’s desk, federally charged
The U.S. Department of Justice said 13 suspects involved in the pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have been charged for various crimes in federal court.
New FBI wanted posters in Capitol riot manhunt
The FBI’s Washington Field Office early Friday morning released 40 photos of rioters who illegally broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon while Congress was tallying Electoral College votes that would confirm Joe Biden as president-elect.
US Capitol police officer dies of injuries sustained during pro-Trump riots, officials say
One day after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building as Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes to certify president-elect Joe Biden's win, a Capitol police officer passed away due to injuries he sustained while on-duty during the riots.
After Capitol riot, many point out stark contrast between treatment of BLM protesters, pro-Trump mob
The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history.
US Capitol flags ordered flown at half-staff for fallen US Capitol Police Officer who died following riot
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff following the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died after he was injured when President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.
Scotland's justice minister wants to bar Trump from coming to UK after he 'incited a violent mob'
Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf is calling on officials to deny President Trump's entry into the U.K. following the riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, blaming him directly for inciting a "violent mob" at the nation's Capitol.
BLM protesters from 2020 demonstrations react to difference in policing at deadly US Capitol raid
When protesters marched across Los Angeles in June 2020 to demand justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, they were met with tear gas, rubber bullets and handcuffs.
LAPD: Man pictured holding woman in DTLA attack was Good Samaritan trying to pull her to safety
A man who was pictured holding a woman as she was being targeted by a group of pro-Trump supporters was actually a Good Samaritan, according to both the victim and police.
Loeffler: 'I cannot, now, in good conscience object to this certification'
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, speaking on the floor of the Senate chamber after a mob protesting the certification of the Electoral College votes, said she is withdrawing her object to the count.