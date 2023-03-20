LAPD investigating deadly South LA hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles overnight, officials said.

The hit-and-run occurred around 11:50 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and West 30th Street.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the vehicle was traveling southbound when it collided with the pedestrian. The driver left the scene and did not stop to help.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they died. Their name has not been released by authorities.

A description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

