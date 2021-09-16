LAPD investigating deadly shooting at downtown LA Metro Station

A man was killed after shots rang out at Metro Station in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday night and the gunman remains at large, officials said.

The deadly shooting occurred just before midnight at the Blue Line stop located on Washington Boulevard and Long Beach Avenue. Authorities said it appears the victim was shot as the train doors were opening as he was exiting off the train. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The name of the victim has not been released but was described by the Los Angeles Police Department as a Hispanic man in his 30s.

Investigators were waiting on surveillance footage from the train and platform to find out the circumstances that may have led up to the shooting.

"Video has to be downloaded and we have to take a closer look at that to see if there was an argument that precipitated the shooting," said Lt. Ryan Rabbett with LAPD’s Homicide Division. He also noted it appears multiple shots were fired but it was too early to determine an exact number.

A description of a suspect was not available and a weapon was not recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

