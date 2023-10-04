LAPD investigating 2 South LA shootings believed to be related; Suspect on the run

article

The search is on for the suspect(s) wanted in connection to two separate shootings in South Los Angeles.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department investigated two shooting scenes: one near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street and the second one near the intersection of East Florence Avenue and South Central Avenue. Both shootings were about 1.5 miles apart.

LAPD believes the two South Central Avenue shootings may be related but did not specify how they're connected. As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been announced in the shootings.

Officials did not give the conditions of the people shot at the two South Central Avenue locations.

