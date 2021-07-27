LAPD investigating deadly crash, shooting in Venice

One person was killed after crashing their vehicle into a building in Venice late Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were called to Pacific and Westminster avenues at 10:36 a.m. after a vehicle reportedly went over an embankment and onto its side, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was trapped and was pulled from the vehicle. A short time later, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

At 10:37 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to Pacific Ave. and Brooks Court, just a block away from the other scene, following a report of a shooting. By 11:30 a.m., authorities confirmed they found a 2016 BMW riddled with bullet holes.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

It was unknown if the two incidents were related.

Pacific Ave. is currently closed in both directions between Brooks and Westminster.

The investigation remains active and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



