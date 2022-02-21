One in custody after LAPD pursuit through North Hollywood

One person was taken into custody Monday after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase through the North Hollywood area.

The LAPD began their pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. According to FOX 11's Stu Mundel, the chase was a low-speed affair, topping out at 20 miles per hour at some points. The driver of the vehicle would occasionally stop, then start driving away again as officers got out of their cars.

The chase culminated at the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Vineland Avenue in North Hollywood. The driver had stopped, then began to drive away when an LAPD cruiser struck the vehicle from behind, spinning it. The driver did not immediately exit the car, prompting a standoff. Several minutes later, officers approached the vehicle and dragged the suspect out of the car, taking the driver into custody.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

