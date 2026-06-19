Candlelight vigil planned after LAPD fatally shoots dog following NBA championship celebration

The Brief A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Friday evening outside LAPD headquarters following the fatal police shooting of a 2-year-old dog named Jameson. The incident occurred when officers responded to a Canoga Park residence regarding a screaming woman, who was actually celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA championship victory. The exact current status and identity of the officer involved remain undisclosed, and body-worn camera footage has not yet been publicly released.



A candlelight vigil is planned Friday evening outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters for a dog fatally shot by police.

Officers originally responded to a Canoga Park home to investigate reports of a woman screaming, which was later determined to be a celebration of the New York Knicks' first NBA championship in 53 years.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Jordan Avenue.

The chain of events began when a neighbor heard a woman screaming inside an apartment and directed responding officers to the unit. According to an LAPD statement, when officers arrived at the door, "a large dog was by her side barking at the officers."

The LAPD stated that "the officers asked her to secure the dog, and the resident closed her door momentarily. She re-opened the door, and the dog exited the apartment. Once outside of the apartment, the dog charged at one of the officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting."

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The dog, a 2-year-old golden retriever-Saint Bernard and poodle mix named Jameson, was reportedly wearing a Knicks shirt when he bolted through the door. A neighbor reported hearing two shots.

Video from the scene showed the dog's owner, identified by activists as Marie Marcel, sobbing as she kneeled over her pet, saying, "He's such a good dog!"

A GoFundMe page clarified that Marcel was screaming with joy at the Knicks' title-clinching victory in Game 5 of the championship series against the San Antonio Spurs. At last check, the page had raised more than $200,000.

Following the shooting, the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services took custody of the deceased dog.

The owner, identified as Marie Marseille, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

An LAPD spokesman stated that the officer involved was taken out of the field for a few days, which is standard procedure.

The LAPD's Force Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident.

The other side:

Marseille told FOX 11 she was trying to put Jameson away when the dog slipped outside and walked toward an officer before the shooting occurred.

"The next thing I know, Jamison is lying on the ground," she said. "But Jamison wasn’t baring his teeth, he wasn’t growling, he wasn’t aggressive, he wasn’t barking. He was just moving toward the officer."

Marseille’s grief, captured on video and shared widely on social media, drew an outpouring of anger from neighbors who knew Jamison at the complex.

"What is the purpose of all of you?" one neighbor is heard saying in the video. "This is what we pay for?!"

"He’s my baby," Marseille said through tears. "It doesn’t make any sense to me. I can’t make sense of anything."



What we don't know:

The identity of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released.

While activists are demanding the release of the body-worn camera footage, it has not yet been made public.

What they're saying:

"The loss of a pet is deeply personal. For many, a dog is not simply an animal; it is a companion, a source of comfort, and a member of the family," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, in a statement on X.

"LAPD officers face unknown dangers on a daily basis, but I expect them to exercise sound judgment, restraint and respect for life whenever possible. That expectation is reflected in our training, policies and specific guidance on encounters with dogs. All those factors will be carefully reviewed as part of this investigation," he added.

Both Chief McDonnell and Mayor Karen Bass have vowed that a full, thorough, and transparent investigation will be conducted. McDonnell acknowledged the department has received numerous complaints, adding, "We at the LAPD know the community is hurting."

What's next:

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m.

What you can do:

Community members and supporters seeking to contribute to the family or view updates on the memorial fund can visit the official GoFundMe page.