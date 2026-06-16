Fatal dog shooting: Activists call for the LAPD to release body cam footage

The Brief Community members and civil rights activists are demanding the immediate release of body camera footage after an LAPD officer shot and killed a family dog in Canoga Park over the weekend. The owner, Marie Marseille, stated that her Golden Saint Berdoodle, Jaminson, accidentally slipped outside after officers asked her to secure the pet during a domestic dispute investigation at a condominium complex. The LAPD stated in a press release that an officer opened fire after the dog "charged" at them, while activists argue the footage must be made public to ensure transparency and department accountability.



The community is demanding answers after the fatal shooting of a beloved family dog in Canoga Park over the weekend.

What we know:

What started as a celebration of the New York Knicks’ first championship in 53 years ended in tragedy for Marie Marseille and her family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD officer shoots and kills woman's dog during investigation in Canoga Park

On Saturday night, Marseille was watching her team win the title alongside her Golden Saint Berdoodle, named Jaminson, who was also wearing a Knicks jersey.

At some point during the festivities, the Los Angeles Police Department was called to the condominium complex following reports of loud voices and a possible domestic dispute between two women.

Once officers arrived at the scene, Marseille was asked to put the dog away while they conducted their investigation. Marseille said Jaminson managed to slip outside and, a short time later, was fatally struck by police gunfire.

Video of her reaction posted to social media has garnered millions of views, drawing thousands of comments expressing anger over the incident.

What they're saying:

There are now mounting calls for the LAPD to release body camera footage and the names of the officers involved.

"The video should be released immediately to show there’s transparency and also accountability within the department, because unfortunately, the LAPD has a history of controversial shootings of Black people and now they’re killing and shooting Black people’s dogs," said Najee Ali with the Los Angeles National Action Network.

Local perspective:

The deadly shooting comes as pressure mounts to reform LAPD oversight. Part of the demands from local groups include expanding the city’s ability to discipline officers involved in incidents like the one in Canoga Park.

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The other side:

In a press release, the LAPD said the shooting occurred after the dog "charged" at an officer, adding that they had previously asked the owner to secure the pet.