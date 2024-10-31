LAPD issues Dodgers parade safety alert ahead of celebrations

The Brief Fires, looting and vandalism soured some World Series celebrations across LA. In downtown LA, at least four people were taken into custody after looting a Nike store. According to the LAPD, they made 12 arrests in total.



As Dodger fans get ready to celebrate the 2024 World Series champs at a full-scale parade and celebration event at Dodger Stadium, police are warning the public to celebrate safely and responsibly.

This comes after chaos ensued across Southern California following the Dodgers' win against the Yankees Wednesday night.

In Echo Park, unruly fans set a Metro bus on fire. According to Metro, the bus driver and the five passengers were safely evacuated before the fire.

LAPD officials also said multiple businesses in downtown LA were looted following the World Series win. Twelve people were arrested for looting, vandalism, and a DUI crash during the celebrations which led into the early morning hours Thursday, according to the LAPD.

Police have issued the following safety tips for those planning to attend the parade and other celebrations:

Arrive Early and Stay Alert – Get to the parade route early to secure a safe viewing spot and avoid crowding later. Stay aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement or event staff immediately.

Respect Barricades and Boundaries – Stay behind any barricades, ropes, or designated boundaries along the route. This helps maintain a safe distance from the buses and keeps the route clear.

Limit Alcohol Consumption – Enjoy the festivities responsibly. Excessive drinking can impair judgment, and open containers are prohibited. Follow all local laws regarding alcohol.

Keep Track of Personal Belongings – Secure your valuables, avoid carrying large bags, and be cautious with personal items, especially in crowded areas.

Have a Meeting Spot – If you’re attending with family or friends, choose a meeting spot in case anyone gets separated. Cell service may be spotty with large crowds, so plan accordingly.

Avoid the Streets – Players will be on buses, so for everyone’s safety, avoid entering the street, especially when the buses are passing by.

Respect Emergency Vehicles and Personnel – Keep pathways clear for emergency personnel.Follow directions from LAPD officers and other emergency staff to ensure a safe environment for all.

Watch for Updates – Check official LAPD social media or news updates for any last-minute changes to the parade route or safety protocols.

Overnight camping is not encouraged.

"If You See Something, Say Something." Report suspicious activities and packages to emergency authorities along the parade route.

In case of emergency, call 9-1-1 and know the cross streets from where you are calling. For non-emergencies, call 1-800-ASK-LAPD (278-5273).

Tents, sofas, and boxes of any type that can be used as stools or seats are prohibited along the route.

Unoccupied chairs are prohibited and will be removed from the parade route.

Bonfires are strictly prohibited and considered "illegal burns."

ALL fireworks are prohibited.

No public areas—sidewalks, curbs, gutters, streets, or ramps—may be blocked or roped off.

No ladders or scaffolding may be used as elevation for viewing the activities.

Pets are not recommended along the parade; keep them safe at home!

Throwing any object into the parade is not only dangerous but prohibited. Violators will be cited, and their property will be seized.

Unauthorized vehicles obstructing emergency travel lanes or parked in restricted areas will be towed at owners’ expense. No exceptions.

Open containers of alcohol are illegal on public streets, sidewalks, and all other public areas. Violators will be cited or arrested.

No Drones.



