Death investigation underway in Westchester near LAX

A death investigation was underway Friday in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood near the Los Angeles International Airport.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the intersection of S. Sepulveda Boulevard and Manchester Avenue around 10:05 a.m.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a canopy outside a Starbucks.

LAPD officers were investigating a death in the Westchester area on Friday, April 4, 2025. (SkyFOX)

What we don't know:

No further information has been released by authorities about the victim or the investigation.

