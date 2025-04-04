Death investigation underway in Westchester near LAX
article
LOS ANGELES - A death investigation was underway Friday in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood near the Los Angeles International Airport.
What we know:
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the intersection of S. Sepulveda Boulevard and Manchester Avenue around 10:05 a.m.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a canopy outside a Starbucks.
LAPD officers were investigating a death in the Westchester area on Friday, April 4, 2025. (SkyFOX)
What we don't know:
No further information has been released by authorities about the victim or the investigation.
SUGGESTED:
- Pursuit crash near LAX leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
- Three arrested after fatal stabbing outside Santa Monica Bungalow
- Homeless woman found dead on Santa Monica beach
The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Police Department.