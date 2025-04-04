Expand / Collapse search

Death investigation underway in Westchester near LAX

Published  April 4, 2025 12:29pm PDT
Westchester
LOS ANGELES - A death investigation was underway Friday in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood near the Los Angeles International Airport. 

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the intersection of S. Sepulveda Boulevard and Manchester Avenue around 10:05 a.m. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a canopy outside a Starbucks. 

LAPD officers were investigating a death in the Westchester area on Friday, April 4, 2025. (SkyFOX)

What we don't know:

No further information has been released by authorities about the victim or the investigation. 

The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

