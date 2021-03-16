LAPD Chief Michel Moore reports drop in homicide, shooting violence

article

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told police commissioners that homicides and shooting violence, which have been increasing in the city throughout the pandemic, is beginning to slow and return to pre-pandemic levels.

"I am remarking that we are beginning to see the violence slow and that the homicide and shooting levels are returning to an earlier level that we saw in February of 2020," Moore said.

Last week, there were 17 shooting victims in Los Angeles, while the previous week had 19 victims and the week prior to that had more than 30, Moore said.

"Previous to these last few weeks, we were averaging more than 30 shooting victims per week," Moore told the Board of Los Angeles Police Commissioners Tuesday.

He added that the department was concerned that of the 17 shooting victims last week, 13 occurred during a Friday-Saturday-Sunday period.

The LAPD's Central Bureau -- which includes downtown Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Westlake and other areas in central and east Los Angeles -- continues to lead the increase in homicides, with a 72% increase this year, Moore said.

The second-largest increase in homicides occurred in the South Bureau, which had a 23% increase and covers South Los Angeles.

The West Bureau -- which includes parts of Hollywood and the Westside - - experienced a decrease in homicides compared to last February, however, at that time the area experienced a surge in homicides.

The Valley Bureau experienced neither a decrease or an increase in homicides at this point, according to Moore.

"We've had 44 gang-related homicides this year, that number 30 last year at this time," Moore said.

"And our victims of persons experiencing homelessness, those persons continue to see an increase in being victims of violent crime, particularly homicides."

Moore said 17 people experiencing homelessness have been homicide victims this year, while the number was 13 at this time last year.

