LAPD: Carjacking suspect arrested after 'being holed up' in car they tried to steal as victim had key

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after they completely botched their mission in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a carjacking around 8:30 p.m.

When LAPD arrived, officers found the carjacking suspect "holed up in the car" they tried to steal. The carjacking victim had the keys while the suspect did not, LAPD said.

After a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered and was placed in handcuffs.