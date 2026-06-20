LAPD releases bodycam video of fatal Canoga Park dog shooting

The Brief The LAPD released body-camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a resident's dog, Jameson, during a June 13 welfare check in Canoga Park. Officers were responding to a 911 call about a screaming woman, who was actually celebrating a New York Knicks NBA championship victory. The identity of the officer who opened fire has not been released, and the final outcome of the internal investigation is pending.



The Los Angeles Police Department has released body-camera footage of a fatal officer-involved dog shooting in Canoga Park, sparking widespread community outrage.

The incident has prompted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to demand an immediate, comprehensive reevaluation of the department's use of force policies regarding pets.

What we know:

On Saturday, June 13, just before 9 p.m., LAPD officers arrived at an apartment complex on the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue.

According to police, a neighbor had called 911 to report a woman screaming repeatedly for 20 minutes.

The resident, Marie Marseille, was actually screaming with joy because the New York Knicks had just clinched their first NBA title since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

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When officers knocked on the door, they encountered Marseille and her dog, a 2-year-old, 106-pound golden retriever, Saint Bernard, and poodle mix named Jameson, who was wearing a Knicks shirt.

Footage shows officers asking Marseille to secure the dog, with one officer remarking, "Jeez, that's a big a** dog," and another saying, "I ain't getting bit by that, bro."

After briefly closing the door, Marseille reopened it. When asked if the dog was put away, she responded, "He's not aggressive."

According to the LAPD, the dog then emerged, barked, and charged an officer.

The video shows an officer backing away before firing multiple lethal rounds, killing the dog near the doorway.

What we don't know:

The identity of the officer involved has not been publicly disclosed by the department.

It remains unclear why less-lethal options—such as voice commands, pepper spray, or a taser, which are outlined in the LAPD's use of force policy—were not utilized during the encounter.

What they're saying:

"This shooting makes clear that while LAPD provides officers with written guidance on the use of force and pets, this is not enough," Mayor Karen Bass said in an official statement, calling the footage "disturbing and tragic."

"The loss of a pet is deeply personal," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell wrote on X. "For many, a dog is not simply an animal; it is a companion, a source of comfort, and a member of the family." He added that officers are expected to "exercise sound judgment, restraint and respect for life whenever possible."

Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, strongly criticized the officer's actions: "The video confirmed everything I said from the very beginning. (An) LAPD officer shooting and killing Jameson was unnecessary and unwarranted. All they had to do was turn around and leave once they determined the owner wasn't in danger. The death of Jameson was preventable with common-sense policing."

Retired LAPD detective Moses Castillo noted the institutional impact the event might cause, stating, "This tragedy, according to Castillo, could lead the LAPD to rethink how officers respond when dogs are involved in emergency calls."

What's next:

The LAPD's Force Investigation Division is actively overseeing the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Mayor Bass has directed the Police Commission President and the Chief of Police to review the department’s Use of Force policy on Dog Encounters, looking at nationwide best practices to update overall tactics, policies, and lethal force training.

What you can do:

Those looking to support Marseille or honor Jameson's memory can visit the verified GoFundMe page online.