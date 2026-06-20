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LAPD releases bodycam video of fatal Canoga Park dog shooting

By
FOX 11
LAPD
Published June 20, 2026 10:29 AM PDT
Published June 20, 2026 10:29 AM PDT
LAPD releases bodycam video of fatal dog shooting
LAPD releases bodycam video of fatal dog shooting

LAPD releases bodycam video of fatal dog shooting

The video release came ahead of a candlelight vigil Friday night outside LAPD headquarters, where activists called for the identification of the officer involved and the release of additional records.

The Brief

    • The LAPD released body-camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a resident's dog, Jameson, during a June 13 welfare check in Canoga Park.
    • Officers were responding to a 911 call about a screaming woman, who was actually celebrating a New York Knicks NBA championship victory.
    • The identity of the officer who opened fire has not been released, and the final outcome of the internal investigation is pending.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released body-camera footage of a fatal officer-involved dog shooting in Canoga Park, sparking widespread community outrage. 

The incident has prompted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to demand an immediate, comprehensive reevaluation of the department's use of force policies regarding pets.

What we know:

On Saturday, June 13, just before 9 p.m., LAPD officers arrived at an apartment complex on the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue.

According to police, a neighbor had called 911 to report a woman screaming repeatedly for 20 minutes. 

The resident, Marie Marseille, was actually screaming with joy because the New York Knicks had just clinched their first NBA title since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

When officers knocked on the door, they encountered Marseille and her dog, a 2-year-old, 106-pound golden retriever, Saint Bernard, and poodle mix named Jameson, who was wearing a Knicks shirt. 

Footage shows officers asking Marseille to secure the dog, with one officer remarking, "Jeez, that's a big a** dog," and another saying, "I ain't getting bit by that, bro."

LAPD body camera video from fatal dog shooting released
LAPD body camera video from fatal dog shooting released

LAPD body camera video from fatal dog shooting released

An LAPD spokesman said the officer involved in the shooting was taken out of the field for a few days, as is standard in such shooting cases, but he had no additional details about the officer's status or identity.

After briefly closing the door, Marseille reopened it. When asked if the dog was put away, she responded, "He's not aggressive."

According to the LAPD, the dog then emerged, barked, and charged an officer. 

The video shows an officer backing away before firing multiple lethal rounds, killing the dog near the doorway.

What we don't know:

The identity of the officer involved has not been publicly disclosed by the department. 

It remains unclear why less-lethal options—such as voice commands, pepper spray, or a taser, which are outlined in the LAPD's use of force policy—were not utilized during the encounter.

What they're saying:

"This shooting makes clear that while LAPD provides officers with written guidance on the use of force and pets, this is not enough," Mayor Karen Bass said in an official statement, calling the footage "disturbing and tragic."

"The loss of a pet is deeply personal," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell wrote on X. "For many, a dog is not simply an animal; it is a companion, a source of comfort, and a member of the family." He added that officers are expected to "exercise sound judgment, restraint and respect for life whenever possible."

Outrage grows over dog fatally shot by LAPD
Outrage grows over dog fatally shot by LAPD

Outrage grows over dog fatally shot by LAPD

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the department has fielded numerous complaints following the shooting. The chief's statement went on to say that the investigation will take time, while acknowledging, "We at the LAPD know the community is hurting."

Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, strongly criticized the officer's actions: "The video confirmed everything I said from the very beginning. (An) LAPD officer shooting and killing Jameson was unnecessary and unwarranted. All they had to do was turn around and leave once they determined the owner wasn't in danger. The death of Jameson was preventable with common-sense policing."

Retired LAPD detective Moses Castillo noted the institutional impact the event might cause, stating, "This tragedy, according to Castillo, could lead the LAPD to rethink how officers respond when dogs are involved in emergency calls."

What's next:

The LAPD's Force Investigation Division is actively overseeing the ongoing investigation into the shooting. 

Calls grow for transparency after shooting of dog
Calls grow for transparency after shooting of dog

Calls grow for transparency after shooting of dog

A Canoga Park woman says she watched an LAPD officer fatally shoot her dog, Jameson, outside her apartment after officers responded to a 911 call Saturday night.

Mayor Bass has directed the Police Commission President and the Chief of Police to review the department’s Use of Force policy on Dog Encounters, looking at nationwide best practices to update overall tactics, policies, and lethal force training.

What you can do:

Those looking to support Marseille or honor Jameson's memory can visit the verified GoFundMe page online.

The Source: This report is based on public records including the LAPD's released body-worn camera footage and department summaries. It incorporates verified statements released by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, and local community activists, alongside details from the family's official GoFundMe page.

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