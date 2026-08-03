Trump to visit Rancho Palos Verdes for RNC event at his golf course

The Brief President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday for a Republican National Committee dinner at Trump National Golf Club. Trump is expected to discuss his administration's work on the economy and crime while drawing contrasts with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Trump will depart Southern California Tuesday night for Las Vegas after his California visit, marking his first official trip to the state since January 2025.



President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to California Tuesday, speaking at a Republican National Committee event at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes.

A White House official confirmed to City News Service that Trump will attend the dinner, during which he will discuss his administration's work on improving the economy and reducing crime. The president's remarks are also likely to target one of his most vocal opponents — California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"President Trump will visit California on Tuesday to tout his wins for the people of the Golden State despite failed Democrat leadership: the largest middle-class tax cut ever, the most secure border in American history, and a plummeting crime rate," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told the California Post, which first reported the visit.

"The president will draw a sharp contrast between his commonsense agenda and the radical policies of Democrats like Gavin Newsom, who keep raising taxes, inviting rampant fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, and protecting illegal immigrant drug dealers, rapists, and murderers," Wales said.

Newsom, who is weighing a possible run for the presidency, is a vocal critic of Trump, regularly attacking the president and the administration on social media.

On Monday morning, Newsom attacked the administration on the issue of wages.

"California is raising the minimum wage to $17.40 an hour next year — more than DOUBLE the federal minimum wage," Newsom wrote. "Donald Trump and the GOP are still defending a $7.25 minimum wage while workers scrape by. Pitiful."

No details were immediately released about Trump's travel plans, and whether it would result in traffic disruptions near Los Angeles International Airport.

Trump is scheduled to leave the Southland Tuesday night en route to Las Vegas, where he is scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon at Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa, with his remarks mainly focusing on the economy and tax relief.

Trump's last official visit to California was in January 2025, when he toured areas devastated by the Palisades Fire and held a roundtable discussion with local elected officials, including Mayor Karen Bass.